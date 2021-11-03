VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for making justice accessible, affordable

-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for making justice accessible and affordable to the common man.
The Vice President addressed the innaugural event of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations on the theme of "Spirit of freedom struggle: Way forward" organised by Damodoram Sanjivayya Law University.
Addressing the event, Naidu said the focus of the central government and States should be on filling up judicial vacancies and creating requisite infrastructure. The cost of the legal process should not become an impediment to the common man's access to the justice system.
The Vice President stressed that faculties of law universities have to play a key role in training students to become change agents and bring about a transformation in the administration of the justice system in the country.
He urged the legal fraternity to fight for the cause of suppressed and oppressed people and provide them with legal aid. It should be ensured that people get their entitlements without any dilution or diversion. The legal fraternity should get into action if the entitlements are not delivered, he averred.
"We need to find ways to address huge pendency and inordinate delays in courts as timeliness is crucial to rendering justice," he said.
Naidu called for optimal use of information technology to ensure speedier justice to people and also called for fully leveraging alternative dispute redress mechanisms.
