Virat Kohli congratulates PM Modi for his imposing LS poll victory

-
ALSO READ
Kohli says he doesn't 'feed off' booing anymore
Book on Virat Kohli's success slated to release soon
Shastri heaps praises on Kohli, says 'I salute my captain'
We will not be satisfied with just one Test win, says Kohli
Ahead of Melbourne Test, Kohli says batsmen must 'step up collectively'
-
Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on Friday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has achieved a thumping victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
Kohli took Twitter to congratulate PM Modi and wrote, "Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai Hind."
Apart from Kohli, many cricketers and other sports personalities have also extended their congratulatory messages to PM Modi, who is now set to start his second term as PM.
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019. The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India."
Virender Sehwag also congratulated Modi for getting a mandate in the world's largest democracy.
"India has won. The world's largest democracy has given its mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat," Sehwag tweeted.
Indian boxer Mary Kom too gave her warm wishes as she wrote: "Warmest Congratulations @narendramodi Ji and @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019. Best wishes for accomplishment of great things in making new India."
Other athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, PV Sindhu, and Geeta Phogat also congratulated PM Modi for his historic win.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU