Virgil Van Dijk wins PFA player of the year award

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk won with the Professional Football Association's (PFA) Player of the year award on Sunday.
"Van Dijk is just the fourth defender to win the PFA Player's Player of the Year award and the first since 2004," PFA said in a statement.
The Netherlands international joined the club back in January 2018 for a world record PS75million fee for a defender. Though Dijk has been proven to be worthy as he brought assertiveness and confidence to the club.
Dijk's consistent performance has also brought Liverpool in the hunt for their first Premier League title. Moreover, Dijk won the PFA Player of the Month in November.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling won the PFA Young Player of the Year.
