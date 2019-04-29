JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Complaint filed against Bhagwant Mann over alleged discrepancies in nomination papers
Business Standard

Virgil Van Dijk wins PFA player of the year award

ANI  |  Football 

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk won with the Professional Football Association's (PFA) Player of the year award on Sunday.

"Van Dijk is just the fourth defender to win the PFA Player's Player of the Year award and the first since 2004," PFA said in a statement.

The Netherlands international joined the club back in January 2018 for a world record PS75million fee for a defender. Though Dijk has been proven to be worthy as he brought assertiveness and confidence to the club.

Dijk's consistent performance has also brought Liverpool in the hunt for their first Premier League title. Moreover, Dijk won the PFA Player of the Month in November.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling won the PFA Young Player of the Year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU