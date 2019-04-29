Isac Doru appointed as AIFF technical director

-
All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday appointed Isac Doru as its new technical director.
Doru was selected from a list of over 60 candidates who had applied for the post. The 56-year-old comes with a rich experience of almost 29 years in international football across several countries including France, Japan, USA, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Qatar amongst others.
The Romania-born was last employed as the sporting director of three-time J-league Champions Yokohama Marinos FC.
"It is nice to have Doru on board. His vast experience will come in handy for Indian football. I expect him to guide us to the next level," AIFF President Praful Patel said in a statement.
AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "Indian Football has been experiencing a significant transition in recent years. I look up to Doru to work on, and improve on the roadmap already laid down for the youth teams, and at the same time make value addition to our coach education programme, grassroots, women's football, and men's football too."
Doru thanked the AIFF for the opportunity, saying, "I need to thank All India Football Federation for the opportunity. I am eager to make a positive contribution to the progress of football in India, and to work with everyone from the AIFF family.
