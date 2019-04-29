Isac Doru appointed as AIFF technical director

Federation (AIFF) on Monday appointed as its new

was selected from a list of over 60 candidates who had applied for the post. The 56-year-old comes with a rich experience of almost 29 years in international across several countries including France, Japan, USA, Romania, Saudi Arabia, amongst others.

The Romania-born was last employed as the sporting

"It is nice to have on board. His vast experience will come in handy for Indian I expect him to guide us to the next level," AIFF said in a statement.

AIFF said: "Indian Football has been experiencing a significant transition in recent years. I look up to Doru to work on, and improve on the roadmap already laid down for the youth teams, and at the same time make value addition to our education programme, grassroots, women's football, and men's football too."

Doru thanked the AIFF for the opportunity, saying, "I need to thank Football Federation for the opportunity. I am eager to make a positive contribution to the progress of football in India, and to work with everyone from the AIFF family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)