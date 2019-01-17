Volcanic Mount Shindake erupts in Japan

volcano erupted on in Japan's prefecture on Thursday.

Quoting Japan's Meteorological Agency, reported that people have been advised to seek shelter and be on alert for volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows.

The eruption released a column of smoke 500 metres into the air from the crater.

The last eruption took place on December 18 last year on the island. In fact, the agency had raised the alert level to four on a scale of five in August 2018 as heightened volcanic activity had been observed. The level was later lowered to three.

