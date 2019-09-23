Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura , Chhattisgarh and UP

Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

The voting started at around 7 am. Around 57000 voters are there in the Bhadharghat assembly constituency in Tripura where the main fight is between BJP, Congress and CPI(M).

Last month Election Commission has announced bye-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. The ECI had taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

Bye-elections are also held in Pala in Kerala. The bye-elections are being conducted using EVMs and VVPATs.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)