Digvijaya asks EC to invite hackers to prove EVMs aren't 'tamper proof'
Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura , Chhattisgarh and UP

ANI  |  General News 

Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

The voting started at around 7 am. Around 57000 voters are there in the Bhadharghat assembly constituency in Tripura where the main fight is between BJP, Congress and CPI(M).

Last month Election Commission has announced bye-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. The ECI had taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

Bye-elections are also held in Pala in Kerala. The bye-elections are being conducted using EVMs and VVPATs.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 09:00 IST

