WB: Local BJP leader allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters

ANI  |  Politics 

Local BJP leader Gobinda Mistry was allegedly beaten up by TMC leaders on Thursday.

BJP district president - East Zone - Sunip Das said Mistry was returning home on his bike when some TMC supporters caught him on the road and started thrashing him.

Locals in the area reportedly rescued Mistry and took him to the hospital.

The BJP has reportedly lodged a complaint against local TMC leader Gour Sarkar and his team at Basanti police station.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 14:56 IST

