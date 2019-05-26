WB: Mortal remains of 2 mountaineers reach Kolkata

JUST IN
Mortal remains of mountaineers Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Kanrar, who died in Nepal during an expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga, reached Kolkata on Saturday.

The two Indian climbers died on Mount Kanchenjunga after falling sick while descending from the peak of the world's third highest mountain, their hiking company said on May 16.

The 48-year-old Baidya and 46-year-old Karna died of altitude sickness at an altitude of 8400 meters while descending.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 05:52 IST

