WB: Narcotic Cell arrests one in raid, seizes drugs

Narcotics Cell of Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police arrested one person and seized 410 grams of brownish powder suspected to be heroin under Narkeldanga police station on Monday.

"Acting on a credible source, a raid was conducted and Hasil Mondal (41) from Palasi village of Nadia district in West Bengal was arrested", said the police officer.

"Police have recovered 410 grams (approx) brownish powder which is said to be heroin from his possession," police added.

A case has been registered against the accused in Narkeldanga Police Station after observing all legal formalities.

