West Bengal: Police arrests bike-borne man for breaching Biplab Deb's security convoy

A bike-borne man has been arrested for breaching Kumar Deb's security convoy in West Bengal, said police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in as was there to address BJP rallies ahead of the upcoming

Earlier in the day, when the Chief Minister's car was on way to Amtala from for his rally, the bike-borne man hit his car on Following this, the man was arrested for breaching the security.

No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, the BJP accused the of unleashing 'terror' in the state and called her 'Talibani Didi' as the vehicles used for ferrying people to Amit Shah's rally were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue in district.

Soon after the incident took place, the BJP supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack.

called up and expressed serious concern over the violence and asked that the perpetrators be brought to book.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)