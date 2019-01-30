JUST IN
West Bengal: Police arrests bike-borne man for breaching Biplab Deb's security convoy

ANI  |  General News 

A bike-borne man has been arrested for breaching Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's security convoy in West Bengal, said police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in West Bengal as Deb was there to address BJP rallies ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

Earlier in the day, when the Chief Minister's car was on way to Amtala from Shursha for his rally, the bike-borne man hit his car on Diamond Harbour. Following this, the man was arrested for breaching the security.

No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, the BJP accused the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee of unleashing 'terror' in the state and called her 'Talibani Didi' as the vehicles used for ferrying people to BJP president Amit Shah's rally were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue in East Midnapore district.

Soon after the incident took place, the BJP supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over the violence and asked that the perpetrators be brought to book.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 22:15 IST

