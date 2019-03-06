Will be fantastic to play in T20 exhibition match in India: Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy, the wicket-keeper batsman of would love to travel to if the holds another women's exhibition match this season.

"It would be fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed that experience, heading over there for a few days and playing in that exhibition game," com.au quoted Healy as saying.

"It is probably the next step for the women's game in the T20 format, so if that gets up and running that is really exciting."

"I am sure a lot of the girls would be willing to stick their hand up for it."

Healy was one of the five Australians involved in the first-ever IPL women's match last year in which Trailblazers took on the Supernovas.

Australia's also said that being a part of the match last year was a great deal of fun and she would love to take part in it again.

"It was a lot of fun, I would certainly love to be involved in something like that. The next big step for women's is if an IPL could get up - it is certainly an exciting prospect," com.au quoted as saying.

There are speculations doing the rounds that there could be a series of exhibition matches played between as many as three over the space of 7-10 days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) is however yet to reveal whether the experiment will be repeated this year.

