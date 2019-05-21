Yemen: Houthis say they launched drone attacks targeting airport on Saudi border

The Houthi rebels launched a bomb-laden drone targeting an airport in a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia located near the border with Yemen, the Iran-backed militia said on its news channel early Tuesday.
The Houthi's Al Masirah satellite news channel said they targeted the airport in Najran city with a Qasef-2K drone, and attacked an "arms depot" inside the airport.
Gulf News reported that the authorities are yet to reveal the number of people wounded in the drone attack.
Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki Al Maliki was quoted as saying that there would be a "strong deterrent" to such attacks and described the Houthis as the "terrorist militias of Iran."
Last week, the Houthis launched a coordinated drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.
The New York Times last year reported that American intelligence analysts were based in Najran to assist the Saudis in their coalition-led airstrikes against the Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
