YouTube to curb 'dislike mobs' with new features

is exploring options to curb the spurred by an increasing number of dislikes on the platform.

YouTubers put in a lot of efforts when it comes to creating content and uploading it on the platform. However, sometimes 'dislike mobs' make the creators feel their efforts go in vain. Now, wants to introduce some new features which could help prevent these users who do not even watch the video and hit the dislike button.

In a video, reveals the various steps the company is discussing internally which could curb 'dislike mobs'.

One of the features is to hide the number of dislikes. While it does not mean that viewers will not be able to express their disinterest or disliking for a video, it means the creator will get to hide it if the 'dislike mob' is running rampant.

Another method is the feedback approach where users can be asked to fill in a checkbox as to why they downvoted a particular video. However, this method is a rather complex one to build.

Lastly, Leung suggests removing dislikes altogether from YouTube but he is quick to point out that having a no dislike button would be extreme and not democratic as not all dislikes are dislike mobs. These features are still in the early stages of discussion and it is not clear as to when these will be rolled out to the YouTube Studio creators.

