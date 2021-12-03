ABB India concludes sale of Dodge biz for Rs 44.58 cr

ABB India completed the divestment of its mechanical power transmission division (Dodge business) as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated and/or its affiliates/subsidiaries for Rs 44.58 crore.
As on 1 December 2021, ABB India completed the sale of the Dodge business to Dodge Industrial India, an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated (Dodge India) for a total consideration of Rs 44.58 crore.
The Dodge business had a turnover of Rs 30 crore which was approximately 0.51% of the total turnover of ABB India for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020 and its contribution to the net worth of the company, for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020, was less than Rs 1 crore.
RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and components. RBC Bearings Incorporated is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut, USA.
ABB India's net profit jumped 48.5% to Rs 119.92 crore on a 10.2% surge in net sales to Rs 1,762.98 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.
Shares of ABB India lost 0.02% to Rs 2,112.90 on BSE. ABB India is engaged in power and automation business in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU