About 30 Crore Mandays Employment Provided Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) is taking action on mission mode to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their native villages of 6 states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Abhiyaan is now empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities in 116 districts of these states.

By the 13th week a total of about 30 crore mandays employment has been provided and Rs 27,003 crore has been spent so far in the pursuit of objectives of the Abhiyaan. A large number of structures have been created including 1,14,344 water conservation structures, 3,65,075 rural houses, 27,446 cattle shed, 19,527 farm ponds, and 10,446 Community Sanitary Complex. 6727 works have been taken up through District Mineral Funds, 1,662 Gram Panchayat have been provided internet connectivity, a total of 17,508 works related to solid and liquid waste management undertaken, and 54,455 candidates have been provided skill training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) during the Abhiyaan.

