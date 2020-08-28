ACC appoints Yatin Malhotra as CFO

The cement major appointed Yatin Malhotra as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 September 2020 and is designated as key managerial personnel of the company.

Malhotra takes over from Rajani Kesari who has relinquished as CFO with effect from close of business hours of 31 August 2020 to take a new role within the LafargeHolcim Group. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 August 2020.

ACC's consolidated net profit tumbled 40.5% to Rs 270.95 crore on 37.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,520.30 crore in Q2 June 2020 over Q2 June 2019.

ACC is engaged in manufacturing of cement and ready mixed concrete. The company's segments include cement and ready-mix concrete.

Shares of ACC rose 0.71% to Rs 1,409.40 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,403.10 to Rs 1,440 so far.

