Capital Goods shares soar

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 225.31 points or 1.59% at 14415.94 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.59%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.77%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.57%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.24%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.04%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.9%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.85%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.54%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 0.55%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 220.23 or 0.56% at 39333.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.59% at 11627.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.88 points or 0.6% at 15115.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.91 points or 0.89% at 5070.14.

On BSE,1381 shares were trading in green, 641 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

