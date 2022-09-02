Adani Ports records 18% growth in August cargo volumes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that the company handled 29.3 MMT of cargo in August '22, implying 18% YoY increase; dry bulk volume grew by 44% and containers by 8%.

In a record 49 days, the Company achieved a cargo throughput of 50 MMT (YTD cargo volume increasing from 100 MMT to 150 MMT).

In the initial five months of FY23, the Company managed 151.4 MMT of cargo, which is a 11% increase over the corresponding period last year, that benefitted from post COVID volume surge.

