Adani Power Ltd Surges 4.6%

Adani Power Ltd gained 4.6% today to trade at Rs 154.7. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.08% to quote at 2668.42. The index is down 27.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 1.71% and Nava Ltd added 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 19.28 % over last one year compared to the 5.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 44.49% over last one month compared to 27.74% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432.8 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.75 on 24 Feb 2022.

