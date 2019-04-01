Andhra Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and Corporation Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2019.
Andhra Bank surged 13.70% to Rs 31.95 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86550 shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 77.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd spiked 8.47% to Rs 58.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Welspun Corp Ltd spurt 8.04% to Rs 146.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
Corporation Bank added 6.78% to Rs 30.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39476 shares in the past one month.
