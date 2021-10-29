ASEAN-India Summit Highlights Significant Progress In Strategic Partnership

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit highlighted the significant progress in ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership, with the implementation of various programmes and activities across the three ASEAN Community pillars, based on the current Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity (2021-2025). The summit encouraged ASEAN and India to work together on sustainable economic recovery by exploring new opportunities for cooperation under the Blue Economy, which include developing key industries that can generate employment and enhance connectivity such as fisheries and maritime transport.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in his statement, highlighted that the friendship between ASEAN and India has improved, despite facing numerous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ASEAN centrality and unity have always been an important priority for India, and this is enshrined in India's Act East Policy and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)