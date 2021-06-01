Ashok Leyland provides operations update for June

Ashok Leyland announced that the company's plants are still not fully operational due to lock down that is ongoing in the states where its plants are located.

The company expects the opening up announcements by the respective state governments in a phased manner, resulting in impact of its operations in the month of June 2021 also.

The company also notes that the demand scenario is still to pick up due to lock down.

n view of the above, the company expect that its plants will be operational only for 5-10 days, for the month of June 2021.

