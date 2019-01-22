Asian Paints to be watched ahead of Q3 result

Asian Paints and Motor Company will announce October-December 2018 quarterly results on Tuesday, 22 January 2019.

HDFC Asset Management Company's net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 243.26 crore on 7.61% rise in total income to Rs 532.94 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

Just Dial's net profit rose 100.49% to Rs 57.34 crore on 30.84% rise in total income to Rs 260.86 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

said it has floated Request for Quotes (RFQ) by inviting bids in order to offload equity shares of NSDL, NeGIL and SIDBI through bidding process. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

The board of directors of Prabhat Dairy approved the sale of the company's shareholding in its wholly owned step down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro industries (SAIPL) to for a total consideration of Rs 1227.18 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)