Australia ASX200 closes 0.1% up

The Australian share market finished session modestly higher on Thursday, 05 August 2021, as trade balance figures came in better than expected, but worries about the COVID-19 situation capped gains, with Sydney recording its worst day of the pandemic.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 7.97 points, or 0.11%, to 7,511.15. The broader All Ordinaries increased 0.89 point, or 0.01%, to 7,779.59.

Total 8 of 11 S&P/ASX 200 Index sectors advanced, with information technology, real estate, financials, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary stocks being notable gainers.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Posts Trade Surplus Of A$10.496 Billion In June- Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$10.496 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, following the downwardly revised A$9.269 billion surplus in the previous month (originally A$9.681 billion).

Exports were up A$1.489 billion or 4% on month to A$43.337 billion following the 6% increase in May. Imports climbed A$261 million or 1% on month to A$32.840 billion following the 3% gain a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.74, still higher than levels below $0.735 seen earlier in the trading week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)