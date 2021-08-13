Australia Market closes at new highs

The Australian share market finished session higher on Friday, 13 August 2021, with the ASX200 index hit another record high, as investors basked in the earnings season glow. Good earnings news offset the dismal updates on lockdowns this week, with banks, telcos, utilities and retail stocks leading the market higher.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 40.74 points, or 0.54%, to 7,628.92. The broader All Ordinaries added 37.17 points, or 0.47%, to 7,897.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)