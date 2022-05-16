-
ALSO READ
Australia Market ends higher; energy and mining stocks lead rally
Australia Market ends tad higher as energy, miner climbs
Australia Market ends higher after PM calls for 21st May election
Market ends with heavy losses; Nifty ends below 16,900 level
Market ends in red; Nifty ends below 17,200
-
Australian share market finished session modestly higher on Monday, 16 May 2022, thanks to gains in banks and tech stocks which helped to offset losses in miners.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 17.92 points, or 0.25%, to 7,093.03. The broader All Ordinaries index added 18.56 points, or 0.25%, to 7,326.24.
Shares of tech players advanced on following a firmer finish by U.
S. counterparts, with Xero and Computershare rising 4.5% and 1%, respectively.
Financial stocks were also higher, with country's "Big Four" banks rose between 0.8% and 1.5%, on prospect of improving net interest income due to an aggressive outlook for monetary policy tightening.
Shares of mining companies declined after shockingly weak economic data from China underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's biggest metals consumer. Sector behemoths Rio Tinto and BHP Group ended more than 1% lower.
Shares of Brambles soared after receiving an unsolicited takeover offer from European private-equity giant CVC Capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU