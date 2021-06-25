Australia Market rises on bargain buying, upbeat offshore lead

The Australian share market finished higher for the first time in three consecutive sessions on Friday, 25 June 2021, as investors chased for bargain buying on recently battered stocks on following an upbeat lead from Wall Street overnight amid hopes that recovery of the world's largest economy will accelerate after U. S.
President Joe Biden agreed with a bipartisan group of senators on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 32.77 points, or 0.45%, to 7,308.05. The broader All Ordinaries increased 39.44 points, or 0.52%, to 7,578.58.
Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining 1.2%, followed by materials (up 1%), consumer discretionary (up 0.7%), industrials (up 0.6%), financials (up 0.6%), real estate (up 0.6%), and telecommunication services (up 0.5%), while consumer staples was worst performing sector, down 0.9%, followed by information technology (down 0.7%) sector.
The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Boral (up 6.4%), Kogan.com (up 6.1%), Adbri (up 4.9%), The A2 Milk Co (up 3.9%), and Orocobre (up 3.8%), while the worst performing stocks were Nuix (down 3.9%), Pilbara Minerals (down 3.9%), Zip CO (down 3.1%), Wistech Global (down 2.8%), and Seven Group Holdings (down 2.6%).
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7598, above levels below $0.756 seen earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU