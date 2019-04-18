Australian Stocks Close Flat, Healthcare Counters Slip

Australian stocks ended on a flat note today as the sentiments in global markets were subdued ahead of the holidays. A tepid performance by US stocks in overnight trades and selling pressure in major commodities also weighed on the stocks in Stocks in mostly witnessed selling pressure. The index edged up 3.4 points or 0.1% to end at 6,259.80. The index managed to gain for a third straight week, adding a nominal 0.1%. The also ended flat at 6349.90. Markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for the holidays.

Data out today showed that Australia's unemployment rate rose to 5%, breaking an eight-year low. The data revealed the country's jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage points in March from 4.9 per cent, as the underemployment rate also increased to 8.2 per cent. The ABS data showed full-time employment rose by 48,300 during the month, alongside a 22,600 fall in the number of people employed part-time. Unemployment increased by 17,100 to 680,000 persons.

Sentiments were tepid in the Australian stocks after the 0.3% drop in last session. Australian markets did not benefit much following a string of upbeat Chinese data yesterday. The recent flurry of gains, which has pushed up the index by nearly 15% over last four months, is likely weighing on the broad market. The tried to edge up in early moves but the 6280 threshold, which is roughly a two week high, yet again proved a touch resistance for the index, having already pulled the market back on Tuesday.

The Australian dropped 1.36% after the S&P tumbled 2.5% in overnight trades. The CSL Ltd, fell 1.3% while cracked lower by around 4%.

