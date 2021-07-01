Bajaj Auto gains after robust sales in June

Bajaj Auto rose 2.32% to Rs 4,228.85 after the two wheeler maker's total sales surged 24% to 346,136 units in June 2021 as against 278,097 units sold in June 2020.Sequentially, Bajaj Auto's total sales soared 27.32% in June 2021 compared with 271,862 units sold in May 2021.
Total domestic sales increased 7% to 161,836 units in June 2021 as against 151,189 units in June 2020. Exports zoomed 45% to 184,300 units June 2021 over June 2020.
Bajaj Auto is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers in India. It recorded 2% increase in net profit to Rs 1,332 crore on 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,596 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
