Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.55%

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 836. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.7% to quote at 2759.85. The index is up 3.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 1.65% and DLF Ltd added 1.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 75.46 % over last one year compared to the 48.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 5.8% over last one month compared to 3.52% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.01% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2647 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 889.55 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 542.65 on 24 Sep 2020.

