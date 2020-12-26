Bajaj Electricals receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Bajaj Electricals has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA with revision in outlook as follows:
i. reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]A- (pronounced ICRA A minus) and short-term rating at [ICRA]A2+ (pronounced ICRA A two plus) for Rs.4,742.50 crore Line of Credit of the Company.
The Outlook on the said long-term rating has been revised to 'Stable' from 'Negative'; and
ii. reaffirmed the rating for Rs.200 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) programme of the Company at [ICRA]A- (pronounced ICRA A minus). The Outlook on the long-term rating for the said NCD programme has been revised to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.
