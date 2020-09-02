Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 130.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 325.80 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 130.40% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 325.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 260.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.325.80260.8613.1214.5632.7523.5816.597.6412.815.56

