Banswara Syntex resumes partial manufacturing operations

From 20 April 2020Banswara Syntex has resumed partial manufacturing operations of Spinning, Weaving, Finishing Division at Banswara with effect from 20 April, 2020 with due permission of the local district authorities ensuring strict compliance to the guidelines issued by MHA and also in compliance with conditions stipulated by local district authorities while granting permission to start manufacturing operations.
