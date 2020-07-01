Bharat Dynamic announces change in Director (Finance) & CFO

With effect from 01 July 2020

Bharat Dynamics announced that S.Piramanayagam has ceased to be Director (Finance) & CFO of the Company upon his superannuation on 30 June, 2020. Based on Ministry of Defence, Government of India Letter dated 20 March, 2020, Srinivasulu Nuka has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) & CFO of the Company with effect from 01 July, 2020.

