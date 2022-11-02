Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 1.62%

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 1.62% today to trade at Rs 821.8. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.65% to quote at 13732.17. The index is up 7.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd decreased 1.43% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 10.33 % over last one year compared to the 1.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 2.28% over last one month compared to 7.8% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 7.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19788 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 841.3 on 01 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 629.05 on 14 Jul 2022.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 09:45 IST

