BHEL wins prestigious order for supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies

From Nuclear Power Corporation of IndiaBharat Heavy Electricals has won a prestigious order for the supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India.
The order has been won under NPCIL's Fleet mode procurement for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country.
Significantly, this is the first equipment order placed by NPCIL under the Fleet Mode Procurement program and will give an impetus to domestic manufacturing.
Government of India had accorded approval for fleet mode implementation of 10 Nuclear Reactors of 700 MWe PHWRs in 2017. The setting up of these 10 Nuclear Reactors will further energise the Hon'ble Prime Minister's AtmaNirbhar Bharat mission.
Notably, BHEL has the distinction of being associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and has been the primary supplier for Reactor Headers, Steam Turbines, Steam Generators, Motors, etc., to NPCIL. Till now all the Reactor Header Assemblies for 700 MWe PHWR based Nuclear Power Projects in India have been supplied by BHEL.
