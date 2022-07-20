BIGBLOC updates on progress of its upcoming expansion in Wada, Palghar

-
Moreover, construction for factory building is proceeding as per schedule.
Also, the company has placed orders for majority of the machines and shall start receiving machines at the site by September/October.
Looking at the current progress, the company intends to start commercial productions at this unit by December, 2022 as projected.
