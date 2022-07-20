BIGBLOC updates on progress of its upcoming expansion in Wada, Palghar

BIGBLOC Construction announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigbloc Building Elements has received finance sanctioned from the Bank for upcoming expansion in Wada, Palghar.

Moreover, construction for factory building is proceeding as per schedule.

Also, the company has placed orders for majority of the machines and shall start receiving machines at the site by September/October.

Looking at the current progress, the company intends to start commercial productions at this unit by December, 2022 as projected.

