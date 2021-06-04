Birlasoft receives top honors at Oracle JD Edwards Partner Awards

-
Birlasoft announced that it has won three distinguished partner awards at the recently held, virtual annual Oracle JD Edwards Partner Live townhall event.
Birlasoft received top honors in the following categories Product Innovation-Enterprise Integration, Cloud Centric-Oracle Cloud Platform, Customer Centricity-Bringing Customers back on JD Edwards.
These awards acknowledge the partner who has displayed distinct ability in providing innovative product solutions to integrate the JD Edwards solution with other enterprise systems, enable digital transformation at the customer by providing a seamless transition of Oracle JD Edwards application to Oracle Cloud Platform, and display customer centricity by bringing customers back on JD Edwards support and enabling them to modernize and transform their business.
