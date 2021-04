Board of Bharti Airtel approves composite scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 14 April 2021

The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 14 April 2021 has approved the Composite scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel , Nettle Infrastructure Investments, Airtel Digital, Telesonic Networks and Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors for:

(a) Amalgamation of Nettle Infrastructure Investments, Airtel Digital and Telesonic Networks, wholly-owned subsidiaries with and into Bharti Airtel; and

(b) Demerger of the Telecom Business Undertaking of Bharti Airtel and vesting of the same with Airtel, its wholly-owned subsidiary on a going concern basis subsequent to the completion of the aforesaid amalgamations.

