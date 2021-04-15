Board of Bharti Airtel approves composite scheme of arrangement

-
At meeting held on 14 April 2021The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 14 April 2021 has approved the Composite scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel , Nettle Infrastructure Investments, Airtel Digital, Telesonic Networks and Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors for:
(a) Amalgamation of Nettle Infrastructure Investments, Airtel Digital and Telesonic Networks, wholly-owned subsidiaries with and into Bharti Airtel; and
(b) Demerger of the Telecom Business Undertaking of Bharti Airtel and vesting of the same with Airtel, its wholly-owned subsidiary on a going concern basis subsequent to the completion of the aforesaid amalgamations.
