Board of Centum Electronics approves further investment in Centum Adetel Group

At meeting held on 12 August 2022

The Board of Centum Electronics at its meeting held on 12 August 2022 has approved the proposal for further investment in Centum Adetel Group (CAG) SA. With the proposed investment, Centum Electronics (the Company) stake in CAG will increase from the current level of 77.16% to 77.77%.

Further, the above investment will be done through Centum Electronics UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, subject to necessary approvals.

