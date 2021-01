Board of IndiGrid approves increase in DPU for Q3 and Rs 1500 cr rights issue

At meeting held on 22 January 2021

The Board of India Grid Trust at its meeting held on 22 January 2021 has approved an increase in Distribution Per Unit (DPU) by 3.3% to Rs 3.10 for Q3 FY21 entirely payable as interest to unitholders in tandem with the increased NDCF on account of accretive acquisitions over the last few quarters. With this, IndiGrid has distributed Rs 42.67 per unit to its investors over the last 15 quarters since its listing, a total return of over 70%. Total return is sum of all distributions since listing and change in price, till date.

The Board of the Investment Manager has also approved capital raise up to Rs 1500 crore by way of Rights Issue subject to regulatory approvals. This is in line with IndiGrid's strategy to raise timely capital to maintain leverage headroom and fund acquisitions. SEBI, in January 2020, issued guidelines for rights issuance by listed InvITs thereby enabling another source of equity funding for InvITs and allowing retail investors to participate in InvIT's growth potential

