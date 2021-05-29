Board of Jindal Poly Films approves change in directorate and change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 May 2021

The Board of Jindal Poly Films at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 has approved the following:

Appointment of Amit Ganguly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Vinay Jindal who has resigned from post CFO w.e.f 28 May 2021.

Appointment of Devinder Kumar Rithaliya (DIN: 01417408) as Whole-time Director w.e.f 28 May 2021.

Appointment of Sanjeev Aggarwal (DIN: 00006552) as a Non-Executive Director w.e.f 28 May 2021.

The Board accepted the resignation of Sagato Mukerji and Shakshi Gupta from directorship with effect from 28 May 2021.

