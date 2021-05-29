Board of Jindal Poly Films approves change in directorate and change in CFO

-
-
At meeting held on 28 May 2021The Board of Jindal Poly Films at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 has approved the following:
Appointment of Amit Ganguly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Vinay Jindal who has resigned from post CFO w.e.f 28 May 2021.
Appointment of Devinder Kumar Rithaliya (DIN: 01417408) as Whole-time Director w.e.f 28 May 2021.
Appointment of Sanjeev Aggarwal (DIN: 00006552) as a Non-Executive Director w.e.f 28 May 2021.
The Board accepted the resignation of Sagato Mukerji and Shakshi Gupta from directorship with effect from 28 May 2021.
