Board of Magma Fincorp approves change in directorate

The Board of Magma Fincorp at its meeting held on 31 May 2021 has approved the appointment of Adar Poonawalla (DIN:00044815) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director and designated as the Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 1 June 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The Board also approved the appointment of Abhay Bhutada (DIN:03330542) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 1 June 2021 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The Board approved the re-designation of Sanjay Chamria (DIN:00009894) as Executive Vice Chairman w.e.f 1 June 2021.

