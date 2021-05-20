Board of Suzlon Energy allots 2.36 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 20 May 2021 has approved allotment of 2,36,47,562 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on conversion of 2542 USD denominated convertible bonds due 2032 have face value of USD 320 each which after capitalising interest @ 2.75% per annum accrued on half yearly basis on the Bonds is aggregating to USD 824,624, at a conversion price of Rs.2.61 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of Rs.74.8464 to USD 1.00.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1768,85,21,134 divided into 884,42,60,567 equity shares of Rs.2 each.

