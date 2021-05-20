Board of Suzlon Energy allots 2.36 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon Energy allots 3.18 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds
Board of Suzlon Energy approves allots of 5.87 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds
SEBI appoints Forensic Auditor to audit financial statements of Suzlon Energy
CARE withdraws ratings assigned to debt facilities of Suzlon Energy
Indiabulls Housing Finance update on issue of FCCBs aggregating USD 150 mn
-
The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 20 May 2021 has approved allotment of 2,36,47,562 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on conversion of 2542 USD denominated convertible bonds due 2032 have face value of USD 320 each which after capitalising interest @ 2.75% per annum accrued on half yearly basis on the Bonds is aggregating to USD 824,624, at a conversion price of Rs.2.61 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of Rs.74.8464 to USD 1.00.
Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1768,85,21,134 divided into 884,42,60,567 equity shares of Rs.2 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU