Brometers trade with minor losses; broader market jumps

Barometers were trading with minor losses in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading above the 17,750 level. A spike in U. S. benchmark bond yields and a strong dollar capped gains in equities.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was at 59,606.73, down 60.87 points or 0.1%.
The Nifty 50 index rose 13 points 0.07% to 17,761.65.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.88% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.52%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1929 shares rose and 1293 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.
Broader market gainers:
Tata Power (up 10%), Oil India (up 8%), GMR Infra (up 6.69%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 6.65%), CESC (up 6.26%) and BHEL (up 5%) were top gainers in Mid Cap index.
Godfrey Phillips (up 7.8%), IRB Infra (up 7.14%), Indian Energy Exchange (up 6%), National Aluminium Company (up 6%) and Cyient (up 5%) were top gainers in Small Cap index.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.1925 from its previous closing of 74.06.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement rose 0.1% to Rs 45,900.
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper (06.10 GS 2031) fell to 6.212%, compared with 6.228% at close in the previous trading session.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 93.828.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2021 settlement fell 69 cents or 0.88% to $77.66 a barrel.
