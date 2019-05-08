BSE slides after weak Q4 outcome

BSE fell 2.87% to Rs 618.85 at 11:36 IST on NSE after consolidated net profit fell 16.46% to Rs 51.86 crore on 6.79% decline in total income to Rs 182.08 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 7 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 308.68 points, or 0.81% to 37,967.95.

On the NSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 623.60 and a low of Rs 611.20 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 881 on 10 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 534.65 on 7 February 2019.

BSE said it proposes to buyback 67,64,705 equity shares at Rs 680 each through tender offer route amounting to Rs 460 crore. The buyback offer size represents 24.73% of the aggregate of the total paid up capital and free reserves of the company based on the standalone audited financial statements of the company as at 31 March 2019.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)