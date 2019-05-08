Volumes spurt at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Finance Ltd registered volume of 81723 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24411 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Financial Holdings Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 May 2019.

Finance Ltd registered volume of 81723 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24411 shares. The stock slipped 0.72% to Rs.562.70. Volumes stood at 37358 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 10548 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3392 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.666.05. Volumes stood at 1023 shares in the last session.

Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73225 shares. The stock dropped 0.49% to Rs.505.00. Volumes stood at 9 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 2937 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1050 shares. The stock dropped 0.63% to Rs.497.05. Volumes stood at 974 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63152 shares. The stock lost 1.70% to Rs.1,157.80. Volumes stood at 17992 shares in the last session.

