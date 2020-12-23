CG Power & Industrial Solutions inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at Ahmednagar

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on 21 December 2020, to manufacture next generation smart Motors.

This is the 7th manufacturing facility of the company in Ahmednagar which is spread over an area of 4200 sq. mtr. and is equipped with latest world class equipment and machineries.

The new facility will manufacture Smart Electric Motors from 75 kW to 1000 kW. It will cater to the increased demand of domestic and global market and will help CG to gain greater market share for higher range of LV Motors.

