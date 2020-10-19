China Market falls after GDP disappoints

The China share market finished volatile session lower on Monday, 19 October 2020, as risk sentiments dampened after weaker than expected China's third-quarter GDP growth data.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.71%, or 23.69 points, to 3,312.67. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 0.7%, or 15.91 points, to 2,249.53. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.76%, or 36.19 points, to 4,755.49.
The world's second-biggest economy saw growth of 4.9% between July and September, compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the figure is lower than the 5.2% expected by economists and following 3.2% growth in the second quarter, highlighting continued challenges facing the world's second-largest economy as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis. For the first three months of this year China's economy shrank by 6.8% when it saw nationwide shutdowns of factories and manufacturing plants.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan weakened on Monday, pulling back from early gains after latest data showed China's economy grew at a slightly slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter,
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band CNY=PBOC at 6.701 per dollar on Monday, firmer by 0.48% from 6.701 from yesterday fixing. Spot yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7005 per dollar, 15 pips weaker than its late session close on Friday. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was little changed at 6.696 per dollar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU