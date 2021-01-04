China Market gains on manufacturing PMI data

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Market falls on lack of new Fed action
Manufacturing PMI Surges To Seven Year High In September
Manufacturing PMI signals growth for first time in five Months: IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI
India Manufacturing PMI Contracts Further In July
India Private Sector Activity Expands For Third Straight Month
-
The Mainland China share market finished higher on Monday, 04 January 2021, as appetite for risk assets improved after release of better than expected Chinese manufacturing PMI data for December.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.86%, or 29.89 points, to 3,502.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.45%, or 57.17 points, to 2,386.54. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.08%, or 56.43 points, to 5,267.72.
Activity in China's factory sector rose in December as the economy sustained its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, a business survey showed on Monday, even as higher costs slowed the pace of expansion. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which tracks sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 53.0 last month from a decade-high 54.9 in November.
A number above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a reading below that signals a contraction. The December reading marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion. A separate PMI by an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, declined to 51.9 from the previous months 52.1.
Banking and real estate stocks retreated as Beijing moved to cap property loans by banks. China's central bank issued a regulation on Thursday to cap property loans by banks, as authorities shift their attention back to debt risks and look to guard against any overlending to the property sector.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan weakened against the dollar as the central bank set a softer midpoint. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5408 per dollar, 159 pips weaker than the previous fix.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU